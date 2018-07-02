Since its launch, the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund has connected over 2,600 women to legal resources and completed more than 3,000 intakes. Instances include a 15-year-old cashier at a McDonald’s restaurant in St. Louis, who reported sexual harassment to her manager and was told that she would "never win that battle." Last month, sexual harassment charges were filed on her behalf, as well as on behalf of nine other women working at McDonald’s restaurants in nine cities across the country. All legal costs are covered by the fund.