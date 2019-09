On January 1, 2018, the women of Hollywood came together to launch Time's Up in reaction to the stories of #MeToo that came in waves after the initial allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein were reported by the New York Times . The movement included demonstrations at award shows like the Golden Globes , legislation for the workplace, and a legal defense fund aimed at helping women across all industries secure justice when reporting sexual misconduct. From the start, the fund was backed with $13 million in donations. Today, that number has reached $21.7 million, and now the organization has released a powerful PSA about the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund exclusively on Refinery29 to emphasize the hard work they've been doing these past six months.