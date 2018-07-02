On January 1, 2018, the women of Hollywood came together to launch Time's Up in reaction to the stories of #MeToo that came in waves after the initial allegations of sexual misconduct against producer Harvey Weinstein were reported by the New York Times. The movement included demonstrations at award shows like the Golden Globes, legislation for the workplace, and a legal defence fund aimed at helping women across all industries secure justice when reporting sexual misconduct. From the start, the fund was backed with £10 million in donations. Today, that number has reached over £16 million, and now the organisation has released a powerful PSA about the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund exclusively on Refinery29 to emphasise the hard work they've been doing these past six months.
Starring women like Gloria Steinem and Amber Tamblyn, the PSA reminds us that it's time — for equality, for equal pay, for safety across all workplaces.
Since its launch, the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund has connected over 2,600 women to legal resources and completed more than 3,000 intakes. Instances include a 15-year-old cashier at a McDonald’s restaurant in St. Louis, who reported sexual harassment to her manager and was told that she would "never win that battle." Last month, sexual harassment charges were filed on her behalf, as well as on behalf of nine other women working at McDonald’s restaurants in nine cities across the country. All legal costs are covered by the fund.
In addition to supporting women in individual cases, the fund has made broader moves as well. It's launched a new grant programme to support harassment-related outreach and prevention programs at nonprofit organisations that serve low-wage workers. They've also partnered with Press Forward to combat sexual harassment in newsrooms.
This is a movement that's not losing momentum, and it's thanks both to the women who stepped up to launch to program, as well as the continued support of people across the country who have donated, demonstrated, and spread the word to ensure the safety of women. You can donate to the fund here.
