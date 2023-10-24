We're in this era where everybody is doing a lot of the same things when it comes to following trends, and it's not a bad thing, but if you want to follow trends, how do you show up as yourself? Having a personal approach is so important, because it's what makes you unique. For me, my blog became a place to talk about issues surrounding being a petite curvy girl and how difficult it can be to find certain pieces, and people were able to relate to that. Never let fear control you. That's only going to stop you. There are so many dreams buried in cemeteries because someone never took that leap of faith. If you have that fear it means you're heading in the right direction. Tap into it, and you're gonna discover the impossible.