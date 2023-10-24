"Betty, and her portrayal by the equally iconic America Ferrera, not only helped Latinas see themselves as part of the fashion world at a time when the beauty standard was thin and Eurocentric, but she also became an icon of early 2000s fashion."
"As someone who hasn’t always had the steadiest footing in this industry, I’m similarly letting go of the narrative that says only a few types of people deserve to take up space in fashion and media. Watching Betty navigate this tough industry and land at the top was the push I needed, and I’m not alone."
"Betty walked so I could run; she was the blueprint. She allowed us other girlies of color to be able to do what we want and have representation."
"I started using fashion as a vessel of autonomy over my body that often deals with symptoms that I cannot control. I can't control my disability, but I can control what I wear."
"Being disabled has truly been my greatest fashion inspiration. I went from hiding my body, hiding my disability, to learning how to express myself and liberate myself and my disability."
"Betty was super motivating for me, especially because I was tapping into the fashion world, and it made me feel that sense of comfortability, like, 'Okay, if she can do it, then I know I can definitely do it.'"
"Exploring my fashion sense has helped me redefine that and reformulate what society says that a Latina should be and look like, because we come in different colors and different shapes and sizes."