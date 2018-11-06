Right before our very eyes, America Ferrera has grown from the lovable and powerful Carmen from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants into a badass activist and, most recently, new mom. Between speaking at the 2017 Women's March in Washington, D.C. and becoming a founding member of Time's Up, Ferrera also co-created Harness, an organization that helps to support vulnerable communities along with her husband Ryan Piers Williams and actor Wilmer Valderrama. Oh, and she also produces, stars in and occasionally directs NBC's show Superstore. NBD.
And while many of us feel the pressure to find balance in the chaos, Ferrera provides an example that sometimes you just can't ― and that's okay.
Advertisement
"I’m just now starting to feel like I want to feel strong in my body again," Ferrera told Health. "I didn’t work out as much as I imagined I would during my pregnancy. I was in triathlon shape when I got pregnant. I had so much on my plate and something had to give."
And while she's sworn off scales long ago, Ferrera said that her relationship with food has changed since having her son, Sebastian, in May.
"More than anything, I just try to be aware of how does what I eat make me feel," Ferrera told the magazine. "Do I feel better? Do I feel energized? Does this make me tired and not feel great? I try to go easy on myself...which is a challenge because, like so many women, I demand so much more of myself than I would ever demand of someone else."
She also added that being pregnant made her feel "powerful" and she recognizes that her body's main focus is her son.
"In terms of my relationship to my body, I’m still breastfeeding, so it’s still very much in service of my son." Ferrera said. "There are parts of it that I love and also parts of it that are super challenging."
Advertisement