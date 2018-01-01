America Ferrera Is Expecting Her First Baby

In the past few days America Ferrera has been involved in one exciting project after another: a cameo in Jay Z's "Family Feud" video, and the launch of the Time's Up initiative to combat sexual harassment. Oh, and did we mention she's also having a baby?
As People reports, the 33-year-old Superstore actress rang in the New Year with the news that she and husband Ryan Piers Williams are expecting their first child. (And yes, that means the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants mommy club is now complete. Feel free to hand over those stretchy maternity jeans, Blake, Amber, and Alexis.)
Ferrera, who has been married to Williams since 2011, posted a joyful pregnancy announcement on Instagram yesterday. Her future kiddo already has a sweet little onesie that honors her Honduran heritage.
"We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!" the former Ugly Betty star wrote. "Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year!"
“Making room for new and beautiful things to come in 2018," Williams, a director and writer, added in his own post.
The news fetched well wishes from famous friends including Sisterhood costar Blake Lively, as well as Zoe Saldana and Reese Witherspoon.
"Congrats sister!" Witherspoon, who, like Ferrera, is a Time's Up signatory, commented on the post. "So happy for you and your whole family!"
"Felicidades!!!!!!" added Saldana. "Such blessed and happy news."
This will be the first child for the longtime couple, who first met as students at the University of Southern California. Ferrera and Williams did not disclose a due date or the baby's sex.
