Here's Every "Family Feud" Celebrity Cameo

Erin Donnelly
Forget what Santa brought you. One of the greatest gifts of the holiday season has been the surprise release of Jay Z's star-studded "Family Feud" music video. The lengthy production has demanded repeat viewings, not simply because of director Ava DuVernay's mesmerizing visuals; you need to watch it over and over again just to catch all the celebrity cameos. Oscar winners, activists, and the stars of past and current DuVernay films are all in the mix. To spare yourself hitting the pause button a million times, we've broken down every star sighting.
Michael B. Jordan, Thandie Newton, Trevante Rhodes
"Family Feud" kicks off with a testy family scene circa 2444. Jordan (Creed, Black Panther) rails against his sister's (played by Westworld star Newton) lack of respect for their family and tussles with her lover (Moonlight's Trevante Rhodes). Ultimately it's Newton, wearing a get-up straight out of The Fifth Element, who has the last laugh, licking blood off her fingertips and crowing, "It's my throne."
Jessica Chastain, Irene Bedard, Omari Hardwick
Meet Mister and Madam President and a curiously coiffed journalist. Omari Hardwick (Being Mary Jane, Power) and Native American actress Irene Bedard (Pocohantas, Longmire) play the former; Jessica Chastain (Molly's Game) is the latter.
Emayatzy Corinealdi and David Oyelowo
Corinealdi and Selma lead Oyelowo previously starred in DuVernay's 2012 film Middle of Nowhere, which also featured Omari Hardwick. Now they've reunited as "keepers of the peace."
America Ferrera, Storm Reid, Aisha Hinds, Henry G. Sanders
DuVernay called on a multigenerational crew to play her 2096 "freedom fighters," including Ugly Betty and Superstore alum Ferrera and Underground star Hinds. Reid is set to star in DuVernay's upcoming feature A Wrinkle in Time, while Sanders acted in Selma.
Mindy Kaling, Janet Mock, Rosario Dawson, Brie Lawson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Niecy Nash, Constance Wu, Rashida Jones
It's 2050 and girls are running the world. This bold crew is a who's who of powerhouse females: Oscar winner Larson; author and activist Mock; Kaling (A Wrinkle in Time); Nash (Claws); Dawson (Daredevil); Watson (This Is Us); Wu (Fresh Off the Boat); and Jones (Parks and Recreation). Watson happens to be playing a grown-up Blue Ivy, and the casting is spot-on.
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Jay Z
And then there were three. The Carters, minus twins Sir and Rumi, gather for a church-set scene featuring confessionals and killer costumes. "Nobody wins when the family feuds," Jay Z raps, and honestly, things couldn't be ticking along more nicely.
