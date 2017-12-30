The first scene focuses on errors. All families hurt each other. Mistakes are made. Expectations unmet. Jealousies fester. Dramatizing that energy are @michaelb4jordan, @thandienewton + @_Trevante_. Some behind the scenes snaps of their gorgeousness... pic.twitter.com/fmctKrJfO8— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017
Here are a few more images of Mike looking like the black Jedi knight I wish we had. Shout out to our on-set photographer #SerBaffo who I met a decade ago as a PA on my first doc. He did the damn thing here. Good work, gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/oyez5JSHKK— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017
Next scene is about... actually I won't tell you what we think they are about. This piece is for you. You decide. Loved working with @OmariHardwick @IreneBedard1 + @Jes_Chastain. They were all busy. But all came to play and I loved sharing the time with them. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/2yLftTRJbr— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017
Next up is a reunion of sorts. For the eleven people who saw my second feature film MIDDLE OF NOWHERE, Ruby and Brian are back and reincarnated as keepers of the peace. Much love to @Emayatzy + #DavidOyelowo! My people. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/LGWD3kp745— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017
Change sometimes require force. A vision of freedom fighters. A world of warriors for good. My thanks to @AmericaFerrera, @AishaHinds, @HenryGSanders and WRINKLE IN TIME's very own @StormReid for answering the call to fight. #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/nxEUBvaJHJ— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 29, 2017
The Founding Mothers. What else is there to say? I believe in our power. And I appreciate these dynamic artists who came out on a Saturday to represent all kinds of women at the table. Not a seat. ALL THE SEATS! #FamilyFeudFilm pic.twitter.com/LZFTuYBwJn— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 30, 2017
I'll let the final scene just stay where it is. In the film, with that family. Being their brilliant, black, brave, bold selves. May we all fortify our families. Our communities. Our society. In whatever ways we can. Much love. And thanks for watching #FamilyFeudFilm! xo. A. pic.twitter.com/r6yWsiJX6f— Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 30, 2017