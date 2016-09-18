The 2016 Emmy Awards coverage have only just begun and the awkward red carpet moments have already started. Giuliana Rancic has been covering major awards shows for years now, and is no stranger to the unscripted moments that emerge during live interviews. And tonight, she encountered her first one with America Ferrera during a chat about the actress's latest hit show, Superstore, returning for its second season this Thursday.
"As far as your career, this show, Superstore, is doing so well," Rancic said to Ferrera. " NBC is so excited about it, it's actually leading Thursday night — which, if you remember, Friends held that honor for a really long time. How does that feel?" Ferrera responded, "It feels great!" She added, "Also, Ugly Betty was Thursday nights at 8, so I feel like I'm back home."
Yep, the star's first hit show — which aired for four seasons between 2006 and 2010 — also occupied the coveted prime time spot, Thursdays at 8 p.m. In other words, it's great to be in the same league as an iconic sitcom like Friends — but let's not forget that Ferrera's led a show to that honor before.
Advertisement