"Yeah, it's basically saying, 'If you're an outsider, you don't have to be alone.' You can still be a part of something. You don't have to feel alone. The flag really is a representative of this thing that [the outsiders] see. I don't know if you noticed this, but every time that another outsider is introduced, they look upward as if they sense something. And then they kinda sense me and that presence. But then the flag is really a symbol for the outsiders, and they can feel it calling it to them. It's not like they can see it on the mountain from where they are. That's unrealistic, but it really just symbolizes the outsiders symbol, which is carried on throughout the video. You'll see the symbol hidden in places every now and then."