I’ve Been Rewatching 2000s Children’s Novelas & They’re Surprisingly Pretty Feminist

"These shows featured young characters, portrayed by child actors, often navigating life at school and at home."
"As a curious young girl with big dreams who had to fight for her parents' acceptance, I cheered for Renata. Watching it again, I’m glad other young women had someone who could teach them to aspire to more."
"It was refreshing — even as someone who liked frilly outfits — to see a girl allowed to live her life as she pleased."
“It showed me women can be assertive.”
"These novelas touched on difficult home situations, and [these] friends were there for each other for support. It did not matter their differences or if they saw life differently; friendship always won in the end."
"This character gave me this idea that by being myself, I can find other families, other friends, other people who will see me shine for who I am."