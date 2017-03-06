Okay, let’s quickly go over the real-life basics: These two Hollywood legends were both in their 50s by the time they costarred in the 1962 cult-favorite thriller What Ever Happened to Baby Jane. (The movie, by the way, is still very much worth watching — it’s dated, sure, but Bette Davis’ performance is so screamingly weird that I’m not sure how you could go through life without a little bit of it living inside you.) Joan Crawford plays Blanche Hudson, a screen idol who was paralyzed in a mysterious car accident at the height of her career. Bette Davis is her sister and resentful caretaker Blanche, a deranged former child star. Their (supposed) on-set tension only continued to curdle once the movie premiered — but I’ll leave it to Feud to tell you all about that when the time is right.