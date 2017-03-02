The Most Inspiring Women's Empowerment Quotes In Movie History

From Princess Leia to Hermione Granger, cinema has graced us with some of the most inspiring role models imaginable. Watching these women on screen gives us the ability to live lives that aren’t ours, to expand our capacity for empathy, and, of course, to go on some amazing adventures (see: Thelma and Louise). In honor of Women’s History Month, we’ve gathered the best sound bytes from a few of movie history’s best woman-driven flicks.
There are days when we doubt our own capabilities, and days we turn to art and friends and, of course, movie quotes, for strength. Consult this list when you’re in desperate need of a mantra.