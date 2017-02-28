Say goodbye to awards show season. It's time to replace all those glitzy red carpets and frothy acceptance speeches with dark, gritty, sometimes terrifying, frequently stimulating pop culture badassery. We're talking about the return of The Americans, bleak dystopian Netflix films like The Discovery, murderous little girls (who we kind of idolize) from the X-Men universe, and a much-needed new true-crime podcast from the team behind Serial.