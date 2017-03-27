Feud Season 1, Episode 4 Recap: "More, Or Less"

Joan, too, has very specific ideas about the kinds of movies she will and won’t do. She witheringly shoots Pauline down, giving her the script back. “I did you the courtesy of not reading it… I see no reason to venture an opinion on something I have no intention of doing,” she says. (This is how I plan to respond to all emails from now on.) Joan says that women directors got work in the age of silent film because those pictures were cheaper to produce. Now that there’s big money involved, the powers that be won’t take the chance. “I’m not turning you down because you’re a woman,” Joan explains to Pauline, “I’m turning you down because you’re a nobody.” (By the way, in case you’d forgotten about the 1978-set interviews with the likes of Olivia de Havilland and Joan Blondell that frame Feud, yes, those are still intermittently happening, although I’m still not completely sure why.)