Production on Charlotte continues for a time, with the crew using a stand-in to play Joan from behind whenever possible. But this cannot last. Bob goes to see Joan. They’re out of material to shoot and he needs her back. Well, perfect, because she has some ideas for the script! For one thing, how about they expand her character’s backstory, and for another, why don’t they give her a grand entrance?! Bob has unambiguously run out of patience, in part because directing another bomb will have him stuck working in the doldrums of TV. “I suggest you put down your fucking script and pick up your fucking contract and give that a close fucking read,” he snaps at Joan, ordering her to appear on the lot at 7 a.m. sharp.