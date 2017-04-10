In what will probably be one of the most enduring images from this season of Feud, Joan — glittering with diamonds in a blood-red gown and elbow-length gloves — bursts into the theater from the rear, feebly brandishing an axe at delighted teenage audience members who laugh and pelt her with popcorn. The muscles of her face twitch as she tries to maintain a dignified expression. But the gimmicks are only just beginning. Before the movie begins, Castle’s fake decapitated head will roll across the stage and a squad of women in sexy nurse costumes will toss cardboard axes into the crowd. Joan is on the verge of fainting in disgust.