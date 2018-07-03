There's also the matter of contestant Lincoln Adim, who said in an earlier episode that he thinks the Earth is flat. "When you look out of a plane, everything is flat," he pointed out. Adim was also recently convicted of indecent assault, a detail that made "Beccalection 2018" especially painful. There was a time not too long ago when a man accused of sexual harassment bloviated on a stage, ignoring the history around him. And it might be time for The Bachelorette to acknowledge the real, complicated, upsetting world in which it now exists. Otherwise, the elephant isn't just going to live in the room. It's going to destroy it.