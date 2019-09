But, however flawed, at least these men are trying. Of the 33 so far who have been accused since October 5, some aren’t anywhere near willing to consider that they crossed a line, much less apologize for how their actions impacted others, regardless of intent. James Toback — who was accused by hundreds of women claiming that they were dry humped, forced to watch him masturbate, or otherwise harassed by the director — sent a colorful denial of all allegations to The Los Angeles Times. The actor Andy Dick went a more blunt route: “I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them... I’m not trying to sexually harass people.” Director Brett Ratner is already gearing up for a libel lawsuit; Roy Moore, a candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, has called the coverage of the serious accusations against him “fake news.” (Speaking of the groper-in-chief, though he may have “written” The Art of the Deal, he should consider spending $2 on The Art of the Apology , especially if has any pussy grabbing plans on the horizon. It’s a tough crowd out here.)