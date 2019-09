Why Does This Halloween Costume Cost $900?

So what might a couple hundred bucks buy from this year's online costume rack? You could drop a ton of dough to dress up like Harley Quinn , since, like Hansel, she's so hot right now . Or maybe a Storm Trooper ensemble is more your style? You're in luck . You can get one at Target for a cool $1000. On the fairytale side of things, it is possible to purchase a replica of the silk gown Cinderella wore to the ball for $950. If none of these are meeting your costume needs, don't sweat it. There are plenty more where those came from. Just take a look.