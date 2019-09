Because of those issues, among others, Battle of the Sexes has taken some heat from critics, some of whom make fair points. Did Bobby Riggs deserve a tougher treatment, instead of a softball? Possibly . Is the movie mildly anticlimactic? Sure . Does it go too far out of its way to be crowd-pleasing? I thought that was true, and I'm not alone. But the fact that it didn't resonate with white male critics at establishment outlets is a major problem of its own, though probably one that has less to do with the film itself than the culture we live in. And, for the record, at the time of this writing it's averaging 88% on the review platform of the people, Rotten Tomatoes. (Take that, patriarchy.)