One of the challenges of making movies about women, and about struggles that are still considered ‘women’s issues’, is getting men to engage with those narratives. What do you think is the key to them to pay more attention?

"Everyone’s issues are the issues of everyone. I think that’s one of the great lessons of Billie Jean and what her feminism is: a true equality. She loves men. She loves women. It’s about equal respect and equal treatment. When we can look at another who is not like us and realize that we are more alike than different, then it becomes fascinating to learn their story and expand our own minds. That can be scary, depending on where you came from or how you were raised, or what your religion might say about equality between all — that some things are right and some things are wrong. But fundamentally, we are all human, trying to to the best we can.