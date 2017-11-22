“Billie Jean has a story she tells about how women will come up to her and say the Battle of the Sexes — the original event, in 1973 — meant so much to them, it changed their life, they they asked for a raise. She always says, ‘did you get it?’ and they say either they got it or they didn’t but they had the courage to ask. But she says that usually when men come up to her, they’re crying. They say: I didn’t realise what this fight was. They have a mother, a daughter, a woman they love in their life who they want to feel empowered in the way that Billie Jean so beautifully displayed. You have to listen in order to understand. We all want to be loved. We all want to be respected for what we offer. Each of us has a piece of the conversation to add."