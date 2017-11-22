Battle Of The Sexes Is The Feminist Blockbuster We Need In 2017

The event, which took place at the Houston Astrodome on a September afternoon, pitted Riggs — a former Wimbledon winner himself, who, at 55, was well past his playing prime — against King, who, at 29, was at the top of her game. Forty-eight million viewers from living rooms across America tuned in to watch; courtside, fans wore handmade buttons featuring phrases like “I’m with Billie Jean” and waved banners in the air. After an animated singalong to “Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better” wrapped up, Riggs strolled onto the court, waving a gigantic Sugar Daddy candy sucker, which he presented to his opponent; King was carried out on a chaise manned by half-dressed hunks, her own contribution to the spectacle, and gifted Riggs with a pink, squealing piglet — a nod to his "chauvinist pig" routine. But when the game began, King stopped playing around. She was there to win. Because she knew if she didn’t, it would be a loss for women everywhere.