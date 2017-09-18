We’ve seen a lot of shift in the C-Suite in response to allegations of discrimination at tech companies. But how does a change of CEO really impact an organization?

"If a CEO doesn’t make the hard decisions needed to build inclusion into the culture, change is just not going to happen. For example: When you’re a startup and you don’t have very many people, and the so-called rock star engineer — who is maybe arrogant, or who says or does inappropriate things — is producing, people often turn a blind eye to that behavior. If a company is being driven by deadlines to ship product or services, the idea of upsetting that engineer, or even firing that engineer, can be daunting. It’s the CEO who has to come in and say that it’s okay to flip that release date, because it is so important to get the culture right and to hold employees accountable. If it goes up to the CEO and they’re like, ‘no, we need to ship’, then it becomes okay to have the inappropriate behavior, which can be extremely toxic."