SoFi CEO Resigns After Claims Of Sexual Harassment

Employees told WSJ that culture included being pressured to work extra hours and on holidays to avoid being fired. "Mr. Cagney used to tell SoFi staff that if they weren't waking up twice a week in a cold sweat, they weren't working hard enough, according to a former staffer ." The Times also notes that Cagney " sent sexually explicit text messages " to an executive assistant, which resulted in a $75,000 settlement, and that he "pursued a relationship" with another employee later that year.