Are You The Cool Girl Or The Princess? Neither — & That's The Problem

“When I started doing research for the book, I was reading about Katherine Hepburn: how she wore pants and she made her own money and she didn’t feel like she had to fight for women’s rights because her mother’s generation did that. It’s hilarious because that was so long ago. But Katherine Hepburn really felt like fighting for women’s equality was done and that women of her generation could just go on with their lives. That is a fallacy young women have been brought up to believe for a long time, even longer ago than my mother’s generation. Part of what happens is that the equality myth feels true in your youth, because we’re educated the same [as men] and we graduate from college in the same numbers, and then we enter the workforce in the same numbers.