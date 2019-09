According to the 15 women I spoke to for this story, she may be right. These are young people who consider themselves feminists. Many of them attended a Women’s March in January and pointed to that newly-formed group as the leadership of the modern-day movement; others referenced Planned Parenthood , Elizabeth Warren, Black Lives Matter, She Should Run, Emma Watson, Malala Yousafzai, Zendaya as the front line of the fight in 2017. Some of these women had never even heard of NOW — or, if they had, didn’t see the legacy institution represented at the march or playing a part in their activism at all. Others pointed out that while they were familiar with NOW, they weren’t exactly sure what its mission or objectives are.