Bella Hadid Scored A Major Fashion Magazine Cover Before Gigi

Bella Hadid has been working hard to differentiate herself from big sister Gigi as the twosome's modeling careers have skyrocketed over the past few years. For starters, 19-year-old Bella completely changed her natural blonde coif color to a deep, dark hue so she wouldn't be confused with Gigi and her flaxen strands. Now, Bella's one-upped her older sis with her latest shoot: she nabbed ELLE's June cover, out on newsstands May 17.
Gigi has appeared on the cover of ELLE Canada — and in the pages of ELLE's U.S. edition, but never on the cover (as of yet). Bella has shared cover duties already. She appeared on one of Allure's covers in February; her mentor, Naomi Campbell, was on the issue's other cover. In June 2015, Bella and Gigi co-starred on the cover of V.
But this is arguably Bella's biggest (and first solo) fashion title cover to date — and the outcome is very chic. In the cover shot, Bella is sans pants, wearing a beret, and clad, almost entirely, in Alaïa; inside the issue, she wears the likes of Givenchy and Valentino. (Bonus points for covering the ELLE issue following Beyoncé's big May cover reveal of Ivy Park.)
Inside the issue, she talks about being a classic middle kid (her younger brother, Anwar, is also an aspiring model). "I am definitely the typical middle child. I love making sure everybody around me is happy, peaceful, and satisfied," she told the magazine.
Oh, and if you've ever wondered what models think about while they're posing for the camera, Bella sheds some light on that query, kind of. "My mom always taught me to think about something happy when I’m working, because it kind of shows through your face," Bella told ELLE. "I used to think about my horses, but now I think about other things." Your guess is as good as ours...
