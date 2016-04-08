Naomi Campbell Proudly Proclaims Herself Bella Hadid's Mentor

So far this year, Bella Hadid has walked runways at couture and ready-to-wear shows, booked a Marc Jacobs campaign, and been honored with Daily Front Row's Fashion in L.A. Model of the Year award, among many other industry accolades. If there was any lingering doubt that the 19-year-old model is going places, she now counts one of fashion's most legendary names — none other than Naomi Campbell — as her mentor.
The fashion world came out to fete Naomi Campbell's new book — a 496-page Taschen tome that'll retail for $1,750 — in New York on April 7. The crowd included everyone from Anna Wintour and André Leon Talley to Marc Jacobs and Hadid. The model posted a candid (professionally photographed) shot with the legendary supermodel mid-selfie on Instagram and captioned it: "My mentor. My angel. I love you! Congratulations on your book. You deserve it all. Greatest in the world."
Clearly, it's not a one-sided adoration: Campbell returned the favor by sharing the same picture with her own sweet note. In the 'gram, she calls Hadid her "mentee," adding that "it's a pleasure to share with you #brightrisingstar."
Campbell went on the The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday and gave a little bit more background on their relationship. "Bella asked me last year if I'd mentor her, and I said yes," she explained. The supermodel went on to tell the now-famous story of how she taught both Hadid sisters how to strut down the runway. She said she didn't mind sharing her craft with the next generation, since Campbell herself looked to others for advice when she first started out.
Since officially embarking on this mentorship and practicing their walks together in hotel hallways, Campbell and Hadid have shared the cover of Allure's March issue, in honor of the glossy's 25th anniversary. "From what I understand, the era of supermodels is now in again," Campbell said in her interview. "But this is a different time. It's a different work ethic." Luckily, Hadid has a pretty good support system to help her make it big on the catwalk and beyond.
