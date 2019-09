See Bella Hadid In Her First Marc Jacobs Campaign

The 19-year-old looks amazing in the photo, if also vaguely uncomfortable in that gorgeous way that high-fashion models do. She's got the air of a jaded circus ringmaster with that cropped tuxedo jacket and weird feather thing in her hand. Teen Vogue points out that it's very similar to the look she wore on the Marc Jacobs spring 2016 runway show, only it's Dan Donigan behind her who gets to wear the stars and stripes. At the same time, her dark, middle-parted hair reminds us of the '90s starlets — Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis — also featured in the campaign.This has been a big week for Hadid: she made her Chanel couture debut alongside sister Gigi and she showed off her cover of Elle Brazil . All signs point to an even bigger 2016 to come.