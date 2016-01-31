See Bella Hadid In Her First Marc Jacobs Campaign

It started off looking like the Marc Jacobs spring/summer campaign would star famous gay icons (Bette Midler, Sandra Bernhard), a transgender film icon (Lana Wachowski), and new up-and-comers (models Kiki and Veronika along with drag performer Milk). But in the last week, Jacobs has been quite busy on Instagram, gradually adding past and present supermodels and actresses to his cast of characters. The latest addition has to be one of our faves: Bella Hadid.
Boys Keep Swinging… Dan Donigan and James Whiteside joined by Guinevere Van Seenus, one of my all time favorite girls (who appeared in our 2004 Blush ad shot by David Sims), the lovely and sexy Bella Hadid, the smart and cool Julia Nobis and one of my fashion illustrations brought to life, Cierra Skye. Photographed by David Sims for Spring/Summer 2016. @bigandmilky @jamesbwhiteside @bellahadid @xoskyexo #guineverevanseenus #julianobis
The 19-year-old looks amazing in the photo, if also vaguely uncomfortable in that gorgeous way that high-fashion models do. She's got the air of a jaded circus ringmaster with that cropped tuxedo jacket and weird feather thing in her hand. Teen Vogue points out that it's very similar to the look she wore on the Marc Jacobs spring 2016 runway show, only it's Dan Donigan behind her who gets to wear the stars and stripes. At the same time, her dark, middle-parted hair reminds us of the '90s starlets — Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis — also featured in the campaign.
This has been a big week for Hadid: she made her Chanel couture debut alongside sister Gigi and she showed off her cover of Elle Brazil. All signs point to an even bigger 2016 to come.
