Ostensibly, the Grammy Awards are all about the music. But if you ask us, the real draw is the pre-show red carpet. And of course, who comes walking down it hand-in-hand.



From Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift to Guns N' Roses' Matt Sorum with his honey Ace Harper, twosomes were looking super fierce this year. And don't even get us started on The Weeknd showing up with Bella Hadid. Dating or not, those two could give most duos a run for their money. (With the exception of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, of course. The expectant parents are pretty much the king and queen of this awards ceremony, so far as we're concerned.)



So who else was among the cutest of the cute couples? Click through the following slides to find out.