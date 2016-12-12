Disney princesses have been imagined in all different ways. They've been hot dogs, modern girls and even swapped movies. But, this latest transformation just feels plain wrong.
As Hello Giggles pointed out, the illustrator Greco turned a few Disney princesses into Victoria's Secret Angels. Frozen sisters Elsa and Anna are no longer in their floor-length gowns, but wearing push-up bras and wings. Not really the most appropriate attire for the kingdom of Arendelle.
Or, for that matter, teenage girls. That's the problem with these illustrations. They turn these heroines for young girls into over-sexualized male fantasies. Their bodies are drawn to proportions that are cartoonish even for these animated characters.
Ahead, these images promote the idea that these strong female characters are more when they're wearing less. To that we say no thanks. We like these young women just the way they are.
As Hello Giggles pointed out, the illustrator Greco turned a few Disney princesses into Victoria's Secret Angels. Frozen sisters Elsa and Anna are no longer in their floor-length gowns, but wearing push-up bras and wings. Not really the most appropriate attire for the kingdom of Arendelle.
Or, for that matter, teenage girls. That's the problem with these illustrations. They turn these heroines for young girls into over-sexualized male fantasies. Their bodies are drawn to proportions that are cartoonish even for these animated characters.
Ahead, these images promote the idea that these strong female characters are more when they're wearing less. To that we say no thanks. We like these young women just the way they are.