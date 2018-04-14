Zayn Confirms Some Things That Gigi Lookalike In His Video Made Us Suspect

It didn’t take long for fans of former One Direction member Zayn Malik to make the connection that his new single “Let Me” is about newly ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The R&B infused pop singer released the song with an accompanying music video. One look at Sofia Jamora, who plays opposite Malik in the music video, and it is clear the singer at Hadid on his mind.
“Long walks on the beach in April,” sings Malik, which many suspect is a direct reference to the oceanside day the singer spent celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday in 2016. Jamora shares the same beach-tousled, blonde hair as Hadid, which is part of what makes the look-alike so striking. Quickly the comments section of his music video and Twitter were filled with fans searching for confirmation. “Does anyone else think that the girl in ‘Let Me’ by Zayn looks a lot like Gigi Hadid?” inquired one fan on Twitter.
Advertisement
and also does anyone else think the girl in 'let me' by zayn looks alot like Gigi Hadid?!— Saumya Dhingra (@_saumyadhingra) April 12, 2018
I love Zayn's new song but the music video girl looks so much like gigi....just sayinghttps://t.co/Qoqv9HVJZF— Andra McCann (@andra_sora) April 13, 2018
I’m seeing a lot of comments under the video about Sofia Jamora looking a lot like Gigi and now I can’t unsee it tf— ? (@moonlightzenty) April 12, 2018
my sister send me this and said sofia kinda looks like gigi and i just noticed ? pic.twitter.com/VQHs6gX8JS— 〽️ (@latinjams) April 13, 2018
The music video is the second in a series of action-packed, cinematic releases for Malik, the first being for his song “Dusk Till Dawn” featuring Sia. Jemima Kirke stars opposite him as the Bonnie to his Clyde, and this was while Malik and Hadid were still together. So maybe he and the casting directors just like casting blondes? Often, music videos are planned, cast, and shot months in advance. Even if the likeness was on the purpose, Jamora probably got the job while Malik and Hadid were still together.
We do at least know the song was intentionally written about Hadid. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Malik confirmed that he wrote the song about the model. Claiming that he wrote the song seven or eight months ago while they were still together, the former boy band member said, "I was in love, and I think that's pretty evident. I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that's what I was thinking when I wrote it."
In the same interview, Malik expressed his excitement to be releasing a second album soon. No doubt his fans will eagerly await its release for more clues about their relationship and breakup.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement