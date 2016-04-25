Gigi Hadid proved once again she's just a laid-back California girl at heart. The model turned 21 on Saturday and started her celebrations at the beach in Malibu. It was a real friends-and-family affair on the quiet and secluded seaside spot. Boyfriend Zayn shared photos of the outing on Instagram. He snapped pics of the birthday girl and her sister Bella hiking to the ocean.
Zayn also captured a family moment of his own, with a sweet shot of his mom and sisters.
Gigi’s family got into the act with sister Bella also sharing photos of the beach trip. Bella was in full-on sister mode, sporting a black one-piece with Gigi’s name in gold letters.
Advertisement
Taylor Swift also shared her birthday greetings, with a shot of the model and one of the singer's other favorite creatures nestled together on the couch.
Advertisement