Taylor Swift isn't the only artist dropping new music videos these days. On Thursday morning, Zayn released the video for his new song "Dusk Till Dawn," which features Sia, and the video has an interesting star playing Zayn's love interest.
Girls star Jemima Kirke stars in Zayn's "Dusk Till Dawn" video. And while the actress is a surprising choice to star in Zayn's project — we didn't even know they knew each other! — she does an amazing job acting alongside Zayn. You might not even recognize Kirke at first, though: She's wearing a dark wig and sunglasses, which means she looks nothing like Jessa Johansson.
The video itself is just over five minutes long, but it's packed with action. And we mean that literally — it's basically a short film that could be an action movie on its own. It's sort of like Romeo and Juliet meets James Bond: There are briefcases and bald henchmen with headsets, but there are also plenty of shots of the former One Directioner singing alone from a windowsill.
Oh, and Zayn gets taken to a green and blue-tinted basement, where he's told his life is "over" because there are "eyes on [him] everywhere." (The video also makes a compelling case for not getting identifiable tattoos on body parts like your hands, which can't be hidden easily.) Luckily, it has a happy ending for its stars.
As Billboard notes, there's no release date set for Zayn's second solo album. But in the meantime, we'll take what we can get and watch this clip on repeat. Check out the action-packed video below.
