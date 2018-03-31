Story from Music

Tyler, The Creator Shouted Out Timothée Chalamet In His New Song & Fans Lost It

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock.
The internet is our home for makeup tips and hilarious dog videos. Sometimes, though, the internet blesses our timelines with the content we never knew we needed, and this is one of those times. Tyler, the Creator’s newest single “OKRA” shouts out 22-year-old heartthrob Timothée Chalamet, and suddenly everything feels right in the world.
Tyler, the Creator name-drops the Oscar-nominated hip-hop fan in the third verse, and provided lyrics along with the track on the video’s YouTube page. “Tell Tim Chalamet to come get at me,” raps Tyler, and immediately a million Timmy/Tyler shipping fanfics were born.
Like all of us, Tyler also admires Chalamet’s flawless skin, calling it “skin glowing clear of acne/diamonds, see through/ so holographic.” Cleary, Tyler thinks that Chalamet’s skin looks like the day after a brightening sheet mask, and we agree. In our skin-care-obsessed culture, there is no greater compliment than shouting out someone’s glowy cheeks.
Chalamet hasn’t officially responded to the song’s verse. Refinery29 has reached out to his publicist for comment. He did, however, retweet a meme referencing the song. Cue all the eyeball emojis.
Tyler called “OKRA” a “throwaway,” but critics are heaping praise on the song. “He leans into his skills as a wordsmith,” writes Sheldon Pierce at Pitchfork, and Uproxx’s Aaron Williams called it a “quality rap banger.” It’s a rarity that a song that reaches viral success is also appreciated by people who think music for a living; there is nothing “throwaway” about this song at all.
Meanwhile, fans of both Tyler and Chalamet reacted with bliss. It’s not clear if Tyler is actually asking Chalamet out on a date, but that didn’t stop Twitter from imagining the two sharing a romantic candlelit dinner. These two may become the new Finn/Poe Dameron fan romance meme, and we are so here for it.
Press play on “OKRA” here, pour yourself a cup of tea, and enjoy these tweets while you wait to hear the Chalamet verse. Trust us, it’s worth it.
