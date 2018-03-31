tyler the creator: tell tim chalamet to come get at me— fabiana (@tchalamvt) March 29, 2018
timothée: pic.twitter.com/YveSfo1waz
oh, so when tyler, the creator does a rap about timothée chalamet everyone loves it, but when i do one it's "disruptive" and i have to "give back the grocery store intercom"— emma lord (@dilemmalord) March 31, 2018
tyler rapped about timothée’s skin glowing and being clear of acne these are the lyrics i deserve— ً (@futildevices) March 29, 2018
Tyler, the creator rapping about balenciaga and timothee chalamet in the same song is my culture.— Dolores Costello (@briiemcmxcvll) March 29, 2018
I can’t believe I get to ship Tyler the Creator and Timothée Chalamet. Wow I love 2018.— Tyler the Creator Loves Timothée Chalamet (@Neil_McNeil) March 29, 2018
omg let me see if I can break it down— Alex Scoville (@AlexScoville) March 30, 2018
1. Tyler the Creator is a rapper who in his last album confirmed his queer sexuality
2. Timothee Chalamet is a young actor who starred in the queer film Call Me By Your Name
3. In his latest track, Tyler flirted-aka shoot his shot-at Timmy pic.twitter.com/KSfa6RoKyX
WHEN TYLER THE CREATOR SAID “tell tim chalamet to come get at me” BITCH I FELT T H A T!!— . (@sighjillian) March 29, 2018