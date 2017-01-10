Discriminating against beauty products based on the suggested retail price isn’t in our DNA. From drugstore steals to luxury splurges — and everything in between — we have more than enough room in our hearts (and medicine cabinets) to embrace beauty products from all over the price-point spectrum. But every once in a while, from a purely objective standpoint, we have to stop and wonder, “Does anybody really need that?” In the case of the 24K gold face masks that have been popping up on celebrity faces all over social media, we're veering towards a hard no. Yes, the gilded sheets make for a pretty sweet Snapchat, and sure, they make you feel rich just by association, but the jury is out on whether they’re worth the price tag. Luckily anyone curious, beauty vlogger Farah Dhukai found a way to answer our many questions without dropping $300 on a single sheet mask. How? By taking the DIY route, of course. Armed with nothing but pure 24K gold sheets and her favorite rosehip oil, Dhukai set out to recreate the buzzy treatment — and find out for herself whether it’s really worth it — without the astronomical cost. (Dhukai estimates the retail price of one mask to be around $75-100, with similar spa procedures going as high as $770.) Her version came out to around $6 per use, but she still wasn’t impressed with the results, even at a fraction of the usual cost.