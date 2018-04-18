Story from Music

Zayn Malik's Manager Just Quit Him

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic.
The woman managing Zayn Malik's career is now moving in a new direction. According to Variety, Malik's manager Sarah Stennett has severed ties with the singer. Stennett, the co-founder of First Access Entertainment, first began repping the former One Direction star in 2015, when he chose to leave the boy band and pursue a solo career.
Stennett told Variety that choosing to terminate her working relationship with Malik was not an easy decision to make, but one that she saw as for the best:
"Sometimes in life you have to make extremely difficult decisions to effect positive change for everyone," the manager explained to the outlet.
Advertisement
Still, the news comes with some baggage. Per W, sources claimed that Malik displayed "challenging" behavior in recent months. This allegedly stemmed from the "Pillowtalk" singer's decision not to take his album on tour as well as declining "many promotional opportunities."
It's worth noting, however, that Malik has long been open about his own struggles with mental health: He has publicly discussed his battle with anxiety as well as with an eating disorder, the latter of which he stated he developed while busy working with One Direction. In 2016, Malik even opened up about canceling a concert due to debilitating anxiety.
Tabloids, who picked up the story of Stennett's departure, were quick to use terms like "diva" to describe Malik. Fans, however, clapped back, believing that Malik's decision to not go out on tour was an act of self-care.
In addition to Malik, First Access Entertainment also stopped managing Ellie Goulding earlier this year. She then joined Tap Management, the company that reps Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa. If First Access Entertainment wasn't the right fit for Malik at this point in his career, I'm sure there will be another company eager to see what his next chapter as an artist holds.
Refinery29 has reached out to First Access Entertainment and reps for Zayn Malik. We will update this post should we hear back.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
Read These Stories Next:
Zayn Confirms Some Things That Gigi Lookalike In His Video Made Us Suspect
We Have Theories About Zayn Malik's Buzzy New Tattoo
Zayn Malik Has A Story To Tell Us & Maybe Some New Music
Advertisement

More from Music

R29 Original Series