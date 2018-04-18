I wanna fight Zayn’s ex manager?. How do you release a half assed statement having people think he’s a snob when the guy has ANXIETY and didn’t feel comfortable touring? How do you feel good spinning that narrative to suit yourself? Kmt— Ms. Sinclvir (@Siinclviir_) April 18, 2018
So what if he's been declining those promotions and touring shits? Let him decide it's his life tho. And btw zayn still has this stage anxiety so dont push him to go on tours— aquirah ? (@aquirxh) April 18, 2018
I actually have so much respect for Zayn ?? like he put his health and himself first. He talked about his ED and anxiety quite openly in a world where toxic masculinity exists and men are not ‘allowed’ to have mental issues or to show any emotions. I love a genuinely good man— skye ❝ THANK YOU Z (@niazversus) April 18, 2018
That he putted his health first that time but she didn't even think about it nor give af? They even did it to other artists— Z018 (@Z018_is_coming) April 18, 2018
Thank God zayn now feel better and his anxiety now under control and he will go for tour this year he got ride from ppl only caring about money . pic.twitter.com/gz9DMDo07O
Like omg I am so angry, Zayn is in fact not "hard to work with" or a "diva" like this guy has anxiety, ever had this idea to help him instead of talking complete Bulls*** wtf is wrong with them ?!— Miriam ? (@miri2110) April 18, 2018