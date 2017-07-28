In a new video interview with Vogue, Zayn Malik got real about anxiety and why he often feels he's "not a very outgoing social person." The video comes in conjunction with Vogue's August issue, which features Zayn and Gigi Hadid discussing gender-fluid fashion.
The former One Directioner revealed to Vogue that he doesn't go out much and often avoids social situations with large crowds. Malik also said that he doesn't want to come off as "arrogant" — he's just trying to work through his own "issues."
"I'm not a very outgoing social person, like in terms of big groups of people," Malik told Vogue. Still, he's planning to be more social than usual soon to promote his next album.
Advertisement
"When we're getting ready to start putting the second album out, people are going to start seeing me a bit more," he told the magazine. "I'm excited to see what people think. I think it's been a year since I properly showed my face and stuff."
In November, Malik revealed that while he was a member of One Direction, he suffered from an eating disorder. The singer left the group in 2015, before its official dissolution. He's also addressed his battle with anxiety in his book, Zayn.
"I feel like I'm always trying to work through whatever certain issues are around certain subjects," Malik told Vogue in the video interview. "For me, personally, I think it comes from a place of not ever wanting to come across as an over-arrogant person or a person that takes themselves too seriously. I'm not always trying to be pretentious or say something that I think is gonna change the world. I feel like I'm one voice among millions."
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement