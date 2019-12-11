Kendall Jenner Asks Harry Styles The One Question On All Our Minds

Harry Styles in everywhere these days. Fresh off his first ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig, the British singer-songwriter hopped off a plane from the fictional isle of Edora and landed in sunny Los Angeles to appear on The Late Late Show. Temporarily taking over the show for his good friend James Corden, Styles’s guest on Tuesday night was none other than his rumored ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.
The exes-turned-friends got down to business straight away in a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” In the late night talk show’s signature game, celebrities are forced to either share their darkest secrets or pick from a host of stomach-turning foods; last night's episode included a delightful selection of bug trifle, scorpions, and bull penis.
As the (guest) host, Styles naturally asked the first question, challenging the model to rank her siblings from best to worst or drink a glass of thousand-year-old eggnog. Jenner didn't miss a beat: Rob Kardashian was at the top of her list, and Kourtney was dead last, with Khloé, Kim, and Kylie falling somewhere in the middle.
She got her revenge when it was her turn, though. "Which songs on your last album were about me?" Jenner asked. Bursting into embarrassed laughter (and showing off his latest festive nail job), Styles didn't hesitate to dig into a plate of cod sperm.
Rumors about a Styles-Jenner love connection first swirled in 2013 but picked up again in late 2015 when the stars were spotted vacationing together in the Caribbean before New Year's Day. Neither party officially confirmed the relationship, but they were outed by Jenner's big sister Khloe on her short-lived talk show. "Do I think they’re dating? Yes," she admitted on Kocktails with Khloé. "I don't know if they're like boyfriend-girlfriend. Nowadays I don't know. People are weird with stuff. So, I don't know their title. But I mean, they were in St. Barts together hanging out, so to me that's dating."
After being on and off for about three years, the romance between the two fizzled out into what we now see is a slightly awkward, but totally copacetic, relationship. That's more than we can say for many of Styles' other exes, who are likely the inspiration behind his forthcoming second studio album Fine Line.
Maybe we'll finally find out what (or who) "Watermelon Sugar" is about — unless the singer chooses to fill his guts with more cod sperm instead of spilling the tea.
