How Long Have Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles Been Seeing Each Other?

Now that we've got Drake and Rihanna together, it's time to focus on the rekindled romance between Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner. Those two just can't quit each other.
The pair's on-off relationship, which has spanned nearly three years, picked up again last week when they were spied having dinner in Los Angeles.
"They're rekindling their old romance and Kendall's so excited and happy about it," a source has told People. "She's always cared about Harry."
Clearly. Since late 2013, the model and pop star have crossed paths at awards shows, concerts, and London Fashion Week. They've skied together. They've yachted together. They're both photogenic as hell and love to keep the paparazzi guessing, which is the perfect foundation for a celebrity relationship. Let's make it work, kids!
Here's how it all began...
The pair's on-off relationship, which has spanned nearly three years, picked up again last week when they were spied having dinner in Los Angeles.
"They're rekindling their old romance and Kendall's so excited and happy about it," a source has told People. "She's always cared about Harry."
Clearly. Since late 2013, the model and pop star have crossed paths at awards shows, concerts, and London Fashion Week. They've skied together. They've yachted together. They're both photogenic as hell and love to keep the paparazzi guessing, which is the perfect foundation for a celebrity relationship. Let's make it work, kids!
Here's how it all began...