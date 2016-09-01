Drake Finally Got A Kiss From Rihanna

Has Drake been plucked from the murky depths of the friend zone? After striking out at the MTV VMAs, the rapper has finally scored a kiss on the mouth from maybe-girlfriend Rihanna.
Rihanna joined Drake on stage at his Miami concert last night. After belting out "Bitch Better Have My Money," the singer made her way over to Drake. Guys, we have mouth-to-mouth contact and a lot of snuggling.
Let's roll the tape.
#Rihanna & #Drake finally kissed! #BaeWatch pic.twitter.com/owKqq9aUuF— TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 1, 2016
"My old flex is my new flex now and we're workin' on it" @rihanna @Drake #AUBRIH pic.twitter.com/2DDknWkFsV— Jen. (@JenxRiri) September 1, 2016
The superstars were also spied indulging in some PDA at a Miami nightclub on Tuesday night. The 'shippers must be beside themselves.
Twitter, meanwhile, is going nuts. This comment pretty much sums it all up.
"When you're out of the friend zone," it says, translated from the original French. Yep.
Quand tu sors de la #Friendzone ! #Drake #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/aR2uEsWCiL— Jey (@Jey_Booo) September 1, 2016
