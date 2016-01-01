Looks Like Those Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles Vacation Rumors Are True

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles were seen hanging out together just before New Year's — spending some time chilling in the Caribbean.
A fan spotted the two in a restaurant in Anguilla on December 29, according to reports from E! News, the network home of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. The gleeful tweeting and Instagramming of a 1D fan who was thrilled to run into a member of the band was, as always, adorable — although not quite as adorable as that 1D fan who live-tweeted her flight sitting next to Styles earlier this year.
IM AT DINNER WITH KENDALL JENNER AND HARRY STYLES ARE EATING DINNER NEXT TO ME THIS IS NOT A DRILL— Lily (@lilhaaiin) December 30, 2015
Harry with fans in Anguilla yesterday! - Harry, Jeff, Glenne, Anne, Robin, Kendall, ect. ate together at a restaurant called "Blanchard's" yesterday. Harry and Kendall came separately. Harry noticed Kendall was there so he went to her, talked to her for a while, then went back to his seat. - Things I can 👀
The photos E! obtained, however, didn't make it especially clear that Jenner was also there, capturing only the back of her head.
But new photos shared by Us Weekly clearly show the friends hanging out together on a yacht in nearby St. Barths. It's a needed vacation for Jenner, who shared on her website that she had been hospitalized for exhaustion after working too hard and that her resolutions this year include chilling out more. With her first magazine cover of 2016 already under her belt, hopefully she got some good downtime in the Caribbean sunshine.
Styles is on hiatus from One Direction.
They picked great places to relax. The Caribbean islands, located near Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, are known for their coral reefs, tropical climate, beaches, and luxury resorts. For more active vacationers, there are also great surfing and windsurfing spots. A nice full-body scrub, facial, and dipping your feet into the ocean sounds like an ideal winter vacation to us!
Advertisement