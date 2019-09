Looks Like Those Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles Vacation Rumors Are True

The photos E! obtained, however, didn't make it especially clear that Jenner was also there, capturing only the back of her head.But new photos shared by Us Weekly clearly show the friends hanging out together on a yacht in nearby St. Barths. It's a needed vacation for Jenner, who shared on her website that she had been hospitalized for exhaustion after working too hard and that her resolutions this year include chilling out more. With her first magazine cover of 2016 already under her belt, hopefully she got some good downtime in the Caribbean sunshine.Styles is on hiatus from One Direction.They picked great places to relax. The Caribbean islands, located near Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, are known for their coral reefs, tropical climate, beaches, and luxury resorts. For more active vacationers, there are also great surfing and windsurfing spots. A nice full-body scrub, facial, and dipping your feet into the ocean sounds like an ideal winter vacation to us!