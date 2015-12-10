Huge Harry Styles Fan Sits Next To Harry Styles On International Flight, Is All Of Us

Michael Hafford
The ultimate fantasy on a lengthy plane flight is that you will be sitting next to a handsome stranger. The most realistic positive scenario is that you get a silent tiny person who doesn’t hog the armrest. And then there’s the worst case, in which you’re next to a gorilla who snores loudly, talks the rest of the time, and manspreads for the entire flight.


For international hero Alex Lomas, the ultimate fantasy came true. Lomas, whose Twitter handle is @alexstylesxxx, looked up to see that her rowmate was Harry Styles himself. They sat together for the ten-hour flight from Los Angeles to Manchester and Alex somehow kept her cool — and her makeup game on point. She narrowly averted an embarrassing situation; when she noticed Styles she had been reading fanfiction about him and lurking his Instagram.

Luckily for us, she took extensive public notes on the journey.
And there were some cartoons.
And a potentially embarrassing moment avoided.
Head over to Lomas’s Instagram for more images.

He was asleep for ages and he looked bloody adorable

A photo posted by Alex Lomas (@alexlomasxx) on

We never thought we’d say this, but maybe Taylor Swift was wrong about Harry Styles.
