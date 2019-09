Kendall Jenner Reveals Past Hospitalization For Exhaustion

Rob Kardashian has just returned from a trip to the hospital , and now, half-sister Kendall Jenner is admitting that she too had to seek medical attention this year.The model shared the news on her personal website , where she opened up about her exhausting schedule and its impact on her health. The revelation came in a post about resolutions for the New Year. Not surprisingly, the in-demand catwalker is looking to take more time off."Honestly, I worked so much this year that it freaked me out a little," Jenner wrote. "So, I guess my resolution would be to chill out more and have the ability to be a little more spontaneous. It's not even about FOMO, because I've made so many good friends who work in the same industry. It's not about missing them; it's more that I just got so tired from work and life and everything that it freaked me out at the end of this year."I actually had to go to the hospital because I was so exhausted — it was definitely a wake-up call that I need to take better care of myself," she added. "I want to enjoy being home a little bit more."Don't we all. Time to hit that snooze button and enjoy a little me time.