Kendall Jenner Reveals Past Hospitalization For Exhaustion

Rob Kardashian has just returned from a trip to the hospital, and now, half-sister Kendall Jenner is admitting that she too had to seek medical attention this year.
The model shared the news on her personal website, where she opened up about her exhausting schedule and its impact on her health. The revelation came in a post about resolutions for the New Year. Not surprisingly, the in-demand catwalker is looking to take more time off.
"Honestly, I worked so much this year that it freaked me out a little," Jenner wrote. "So, I guess my resolution would be to chill out more and have the ability to be a little more spontaneous. It's not even about FOMO, because I've made so many good friends who work in the same industry. It's not about missing them; it's more that I just got so tired from work and life and everything that it freaked me out at the end of this year.
"I actually had to go to the hospital because I was so exhausted — it was definitely a wake-up call that I need to take better care of myself," she added. "I want to enjoy being home a little bit more."
Don't we all. Time to hit that snooze button and enjoy a little me time.
