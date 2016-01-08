Khloé Kardashian Confirms That Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles Are Dating

Clearly, Khloé Kardashian hasn't heard the phrase "snitches get stitches." Or perhaps she has, but just felt like spilling about her little sister's love life, anyway. Total Khloé move.
The Kocktails with Khloe host offered her two cents on Kendall Jenner's rumored romance with Harry Styles by telling Entertainment Tonight that, yes, she totally thinks they're dating. In her defense, those yacht photos didn't exactly leave much to the imagination.
"Do I think they’re dating? Yes," Kardashian admitted. "I don't know if they're like boyfriend-girlfriend. Nowadays I don't know. People are weird with stuff. So, I don't know their title. But I mean, they were in St. Barts together hanging out, so to me that's dating.
"I would call that dating," she added. "[But] I don't know what they are. You know, you have to have 'the talk' [and] I don't know if they've had that talk yet."
Something tells us Khloé and Kendall might be having their own "talk" soon. Check out the interview, below.
