Many musicians wax poetic about lovers past and present, but Harry Styles has different muses who inspired his upcoming album Fine Line: sexy fruit.
On Tuesday, Styles released the track list for Fine Line, revealing some intriguing song names. Amidst songs like “Golden,” “Adore You,” and the already-released single “Lights Up,” Styles snuck in some love for sweet items on the food pyramid. “Watermelon Sugar” and “Cherry” now join Styles’ 2017 song “Kiwi” as fruit-related content from the singer.
To be fair, it’s not like “Kiwi” is actually about kiwis. In fact, the word never appears in the song at all. Instead, it’s about a woman who is seemingly keeping Styles’ child from him. It was briefly rumored to be about Styles’ one-time reported New Zealand-born girlfriend Georgia Fowler, but Styles later shut down any truth to the song.
"It started out as a joke, now it’s one of my favorite songs," Styles said about the song on BBC Radio 1. "It’s one of the first ones I wrote for the album, when I was getting out a lot of energy. I hadn’t written in a long time and this is what came out of it."
Why exactly Styles continues to name songs after fruit, we have no idea. Then again, it’s hardly the first mystery to come out of Fine Line. Some fans were convinced that Styles releasing the new album on alleged ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s 30th birthday was a hint that some of the album was about her...or, maybe, that the two would be collaborating. So far, there’s no truth to these rumors, much to the disappointment of Haylor fans everywhere.
Unless Styles drops more singles off of Fine Line, we’ll have no choice but to speculate the reason behind his title choices. Regardless of its title, at least “Kiwi” is still a jam.
