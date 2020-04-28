Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are Reportedly Expecting A Child Together

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child together, reports TMZ.
Sources from Hadid and Malik’s families revealed to the outlet that Hadid is five months pregnant. The news comes just months after the couple officially reunited after an on-again, off-again period, during which the model was pursuing a romantic relationship with Bachelor alum Tyler Cameron.
The soon-to-be parents are said to be thrilled with the prospect of welcoming their little one, who would be the first child for both of the stars. Well, human child, that is — in 2018, Malik told GQ that he's been raising a horse named Cool with Hadid since they first started dating. Raising a horse isn't quite the same as raising a baby, but practice makes perfect.
Currently, Hadid and Malik are riding out the coronavirus quarantine in her family's Pennsylvania farm, where they also celebrated the model's 25th birthday.
Though neither party has confirmed the pregnancy news, they did get a congratulatory tweet from Chrissy Teigen.
"Gigi Hadid is pregnant and Gigi from shahs had her baby today!!! it is a big day for gigis!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congrats to all Gigis!!!!" Teigen wrote.
Gigi Hadid is pregnant and Gigi from shahs had her baby today!!! it is a big day for gigis!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Congrats to all Gigis!!!!— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 28, 2020
The rollercoaster relationship between the stars reportedly began in November 2015 when they were photographed together leaving Justin Bieber's American Music Awards after-party together. In the months that followed, both Hadid and Malik played coy when asked if things were more than platonic, but they couldn't hide their feelings for too long and stopped denying the rumors in early 2016.
Over the next five years, Hadid and Malik's relationship took center stage, with everyone in Hollywood obsessing over their love story. #Zigi was splashed on the covers of high fashion magazines, attending high profile industry together, and even getting steamy in Malik's music videos. Yes, there were several breakups (accompanied by Instagram press releases, as celebrities do) but it looks like these two are just fated to be.
Refinery29 has reached out Hadid and Malik's reps for comment.
