Gigi Hadid Celebrated Her Birthday With Her “Quarantine Family” & A Very Familiar Face

Sarah Midkiff
Gigi Hadid may have spent her birthday sheltering in place, but she didn’t let the coronavirus stop her from celebrating with the people she calls her “quarantine family.” Some, like her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and sister, Bella Hadid, came as no surprise, but depending on how up to date you are on Gigi’s on- and off-again relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik, it might come as a surprise that he is also apparently in it.
“Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world!” Gigi captioned a series of photos she posted on Instagram. In one of the photos, Gigi and Malik can be seen hugging as she holds birthday balloons. Bella can be seen celebrating with her sister in many of the photos, and Yolanda can also be seen getting in on the birthday festivities (and wearing a super cute and cozy-looking cloud sweater, we might add).
A second post shows Malik standing between both Hadid sisters in a birthday boomerang. “I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future!” Gigi adds.
Gigi and Malik were first spotted together in November 2015 and rumours began to circulate that they were dating; however, it wasn’t until April 2016 that they publicly confirmed that they were an item. They split up in March 2018, but paparazzi spotted them out together less than a month later, sparking speculation that the break up might not have stuck. Despite being not officially back together, breakup rumours re-emerged in January 2019. After spending the majority of 2019 seemingly split up, sometime around the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, the two got back together officially
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰

Another favourite of Hadid’s also got involved in the birthday celebrations, even if he couldn’t be there in person. Buddy Valastro from Cake Boss made an everything bagel-themed birthday cake for Gigi, who revealed that she is a huge fan of the show. “I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed,” she wrote. “It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed.”
Here’s hoping that quarantine can be safely ended soon because we would love to see Gigi and Valastro meet and maybe do some cake decorating together.
